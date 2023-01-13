BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder case.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the subject was seen dropping off a gunshot victim at a hospital. Investigators would like to speak with the individual about the incident.

BCSO said shortly before 2:30 a.m. last Saturday, deputies responded to Beaufort Memorial Hospital in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he’d been shot in the 300 block of Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island. BCSO said the victim told deputies he was lying in his bed when he heard gunshots only to realize he had been shot.

Anyone who may recognize the individual pictured or have information related to the case is encouraged to call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.