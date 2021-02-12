BCSO seeks man accused of sexually assaulting minor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.

The BCSO obtained a warrant for Jaden Singleton, 20, of St. Helena Island, for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree.

BCSO say the warrant stems from an incident that occurred on January 31 on Ball Park Road, St. Helena.

BCSO shared a picture of the vehicle that he might be driving, a white Ford Escort station wagon.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.