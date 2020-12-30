BCSO seeks help identifying robbery suspects caught on camera

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help identifying three people accused of stealing from the Nike store at the Tanger Outlet in Bluffton.

The Sheriff’s Office says two women and one man Tuesday night filled a bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the store. 

Officials say the subjects assaulted an employee using pepper spray and fled the store with the bag of merchandise.

The employee is expected to be fine.

Security cameras from the store captured images of the suspects.

The BCSO asks if anyone recognizes the subjects or has information on this crime to call  Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

