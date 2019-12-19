BCSO seeks burglary suspect caught on camera

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks for help identifying and locating a break-in suspect.

The BCSO says the suspect forced open the front door to a business on Trellis Court on December 15th and attempted to take a television from the conference room.

Officials released surveillance images of the suspect. The suspect is described as a male between 5’08” and 6’ tall, around 200 pounds, wearing a beanie hat, zip up hoodie and pants.

If you recognize this person and believe you can help investigators, please contact Deputy Sheriff Clouse at 843-255-3309. You may also call BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also stay anonymous and earn a possible reward by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.