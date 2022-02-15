BCSO searching for runaway teen, last seen in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) has requested the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

Family members of Pearl Giltner, 15, reported that she ran away from her Lake Linden, Bluffton home sometime overnight on Feb. 15.

Giltner is caucasian and approximately 5’3″ weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on Giltner’s location is encouraged to contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.