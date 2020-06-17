BCSO searches for ‘armed & dangerous’ shooting suspect

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for help locating a shooting suspect.

The BCSO says Deavion Burgess is wanted for two counts of attempted murder linked to a shooting at the St. Helena Island Tiger Express.

On April 3, deputies responded to the Tiger Express gas station for a report of shots fired, in which one man was wounded.

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Deputies say the gunman left the scene after firing multiple bullets into a parked vehicle occupied by the victim and another man.

A Beaufort County magistrate issued warrants for two counts of Attempted Murder, and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime for the arrest of Burgess for the shooting.

BCSO says Burgess is considered armed and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Burgess’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.