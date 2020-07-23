BCSO search for Bluffton shooting suspect

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating a man wanted for attempted murder in Bluffton.

Officials say Daniel Flores-Barrero, 25, is wanted in connection with a shots fired incident Tuesday night on West Morningside Drive in Bluffton.

The BCSO says two houses were struck, but no one was wounded in the incident.

Witnesses say Flores-Barrero fled the area on foot, after firing the shots.

Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained seven warrants for Flores-Barrero’s arrest.

The warrants include three for Attempted Murder, two for Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, one for Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one for Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

Flores-Barrero lives in Bluffton and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on Flores-Barrero’s whereabouts is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.