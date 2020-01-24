BCSO releases composite sketch of robbery suspect

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a composite sketch of a man witnesses say robbed a Hilton Head ice cream parlor over the weekend.

BCSO says the suspect entered Frozen Moo located on North Forest Beach Drive Sunday around 7:00 p.m. and demanded the store’s cash from employees.

Officials say the man reached into the waistband of his pants in a manner to suggest he was armed with a weapon. Fearing the subject was armed and would harm them, the employees surrendered the store’s cash to the man, who then fled the area.

It is not known if he left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Witnesses described the suspect as 6’00” tall, slender build, with short black hair and a goatee. He was wearing gray Nike sweat pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, as well as a black and garnet colored “Palmetto State” winter cap.

A forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with witnesses and prepared a composite sketch of the suspect.

The BCSO asks anyone with information on the identity of the subject to contact Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

