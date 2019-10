BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released some safety tips ahead of the Halloween holiday this week. Parents of trick-or-treaters are encouraged to review the safety tips. They include advice for costumes, trick or treating and safety on the road.

The Sheriff’s Office also asks if you “See Something, Say Something” and report any suspicious activity immediately to Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.

See the safety tips in the graphics below: