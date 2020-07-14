BCSO: No one found in search for swimmer on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry officials have ended their search for a swimmer who reportedly went underwater off of Hilton Head Island and never resurfaced.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a lifeguard reported the incident around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews from BCSO, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the Beaufort Marine Rescue Squadron, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard and the Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services responded to the area near the Sonesta Resort to search.

BCSO said no one was located and the search concluded at 5:30 p.m.

There have been no missing persons reported to BCSO on Hilton Head at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.