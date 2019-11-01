BCSO investigates discovery of body found in marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Friday their investigation into the discovery of a body.

The BCSO says deputies and EMS crews responded to a call Friday morning from the Grays Hill Boat Landing regarding an unresponsive male in the marsh.

At the scene EMS personnel confirmed the male was deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the death to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.

An autopsy has been scheduled. BCSO says additional information, including the deceased male’s identity, will be released when available.

