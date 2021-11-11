BCSO investigates deadly St. Helena Island stabbing

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a Thursday morning stabbing on St. Helena Island that claimed a man’s life.

BCSO says deputies responded to a stabbing call at 1:00 a.m. on Olde Church Road where they discovered Dominick Lesesene, 35, lying unresponsive near the road.

Officials say Lesesene died at the scene of apparent stab wounds.

BCSO says witnesses saw Lesesene in a physical altercation with another man.

The witnesses say Lesesene was stabbed multiple times during the fight.

Investigators continue to look for the person of interest.

BCSO says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

BCSO asks anyone who has information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.