BCSO investigates deadly shooting at Bluffton home

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded Thursday night to a report of shots fired at the Bluffton home of Timothy Milliken, 45.

At the home located on Kensington Boulevard, authorities discovered Milliken dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

BCSO continues to investigate.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Tipsters can remain anonymous with the Crimestoppers number and possibly earn a reward.