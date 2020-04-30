BCSO: Four deputies released from quarantine after possible Covid-19 exposure linked to arrest

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), four sheriff’s deputies were under quarantine for a couple of days due to a possible exposure to COVID-19 linked to a stolen vehicle arrest.

The BCSO says deputies observed a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday morning on Sea Island Parkway toward St. Helena Island.

The deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over but officials say the driver attempted to elude the deputies.

The car lost control and struck a tree at the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Ball Park Road.

The driver then led the deputies on a foot chase.

Deputies caught the suspect and recovered a handgun they say the suspect dropped during the foot chase.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics responded to the scene to examine the suspect for injuries.

Officials say the suspect advised deputies that he had been possibly exposed to COVID-19. The suspect claimed an acquaintance of his tested positive for the virus.

The suspect was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and faces charges including Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Pending the results of his test for the virus, four deputy sheriffs were quarantined.

Thursday morning the suspect’s COVID-19 test was reported as negative and the four deputies were released from quarantine.