SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) - Beginning today, the Chatham County HealthDepartment’s COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will be open later eachweekday.

Every Monday through Friday, free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30p.m. Testing will also be offered on alternating Saturdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. In August, thesite will be open Saturday, August 1st and Saturday, August 22nd.