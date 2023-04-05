BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is advising the public that some 911 calls may be impacted by a potential outage.

Wednesday afternoon, BCSO announced Comcast customers may have an issue calling 911. There’s no word yet when services will be restored.

Any customers affected are asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

This line will allow customers to reach the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.