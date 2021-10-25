BCSO: Chase leads to vehicle break-in suspects’ arrests, third suspect struck by cruiser while trying to flee

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrests two vehicle break-in suspects over the weekend. BCSO says a third suspect is recovering after being struck by a patrol vehicle while trying to flee the scene.

BCSO says deputies responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday of three suspicious people on foot in the Iron Gate Subdivision.

BCSO says deputies arrived to observe a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and used several PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle.

BCSO says one of the passengers exited the stopped vehicle trying to escape.

The fleeing suspect ran directly into the path of an assisting deputy’s cruiser and was struck.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Cuthbert, was transported to the hospital by E.M.S.

BCSO says his injuries were non-life threatening.

Officers arrested the driver and the other passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The driver, Joshua Washington, and the second passenger, Nichquan Evans both face a charge of Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.

According to the BCSO, deputies recovered multiple firearms, stolen property and marijuana from the suspects’ vehicle.

Both Washington and Evans were booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

Cuthbert’s current condition was not available at the time of this report.

BCSO says Cuthbert will also face charges.