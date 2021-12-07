BCSO asks public for help locating missing teen

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating a runaway 13-year-old girl.

According to BCSO, family members of Khi’Lasia Hill of Burton reported that she ran away from home Monday night.

BCSO says Khi’Lasia received a ride at 7:00 p.m. that night from her Burton home to the Magnolia Park Apartments in Laurel Bay. She has not been seen since.

Khi’Lasia is 4’05” tall, approximately 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, acid-washed jeans and white Air Jordan shoes.

BCSO asks anyone who has information on Khi’Lasia Hill’s whereabouts to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.