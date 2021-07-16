BCSO asks public for help locating Burton runaway

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for assistance in locating a Burton teenage runaway.

The BCSO says Lawrence Deaver, 15, left his home on the morning of July 9 and has not returned.

Officials say Lawrence has advised people that he is OK but refuses to return home.

Lawrence stands 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Lawrence may still be in the Burton area.

The BCSO asks anyone who has information on Lawrence’s whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.