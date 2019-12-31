BCSO asks for help locating theft suspect caught on camera

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera linked to a recent shoplifting theft.

The BCSO says on Monday around 4:40 p.m. the man left the Best Buy in Bluffton with an HP laptop without paying for it.

Officials describe the suspect is a white male, between 5’6” and 5’10”, weighing between 150-175 pounds with dark hair.

The BCSO says this is the third time in the last two weeks that this same subject has taken items from Best Buy.

If you recognize this man or have helpful information, the BCSO ask that you contact Sgt. Kaase at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

To make an anonymous report and earn a reward, call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

