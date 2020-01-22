BCSO asks for help locating stolen car

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks the community’s help finding a stolen car.

Investigators say the black 2015 Dodge Dart with a South Carolina tag of QUR433 was taken from The Legends on Hilton Head Island.

It was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

If you have any information about the vehicle please contact Staff Sergeant Calendine at 843-255-3427 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. With Crimestoppers you can stay anonymous and possibly earn a reward.

