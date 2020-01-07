BCSO asks for help locating missing Sun City man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating Virgil “Jack” Howard, 89, of Sun City.

Officials say family members eported Howard missing from his Rain Lily Lane, Sun City home Tuesday morning.

BCSO says Howard left his home on foot sometime after 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officials say Virgil has a medical condition requiring attention and His family is concerned for his safety.

Virgil is 5’09” tall, 150 pounds, and has gray/white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Anyone coming into contact with Howard is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

