SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah and Chatham County leaders, businesses and citizens are heading to the state's capital to make sure our community's needs are being addressed.

Savannah-Chatham Day will kick off this afternoon as legislators and statewide officials answer questions and address the Savannah delegation. The Chairman for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce said local leaders want to ensure Savannah is staying "in the minds" of state representatives--especially during the legislative session.