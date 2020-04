BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect.

BCSO says the suspect used a credit card opened in some else’s name to purchase items at the Kroger in Bluffton.

BCSO released surveillance images of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identification of this individual please contact Cpl Johnson at 843-255-3438, BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.