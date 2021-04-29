BCSO asks public for help locating missing St. Helena Island man

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asked the public for help locating a missing man from St. Helena Island.

BCSO says family members of Charles Jefferson reported him missing Thursday morning.

Officials say the 75 year old left his Toomer Road home on foot around 7:00 a.m. and did not return.

Jefferson has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.

Jefferson is 5’11”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

BCSO asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.