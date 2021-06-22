BCSO arrests teen for graduation party shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Zayvion Moon, 17, of Burton, for two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

BCSO says the charges are linked to a graduation party shooting at the Grays Hill Community Center on June 16.

The shooting led to two gunshot victims, a juvenile female with minor injuries and an adult male with serious injuries.

Investigators identified Moon as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Moon turned himself in Tuesday morning at the BCSO’s Law Enforcement Center in Beaufort, where he was arrested on the three warrants for the shooting.

According to BCSO, the adult gunshot victim remains hospitalized.