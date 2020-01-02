BCSO: Active shooter training at Hilton Head Island Elementary School today

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), law enforcement and first responders throughout Beaufort County will be participating in active shooter training at the Hilton Head Island Elementary School Thursday morning.

Officials say residents and motorists in the area of Hilton Head Island school complex may see an increased public safety presence.

BCSO says the training will prepare personnel from the participating agencies to work with one another in the event of an active shooter or other public safety crisis.

