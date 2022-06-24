BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A service disruption impacted 911 services in the city of Beaufort for nearly 12 hours Friday.

Not long after midnight, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Beaufort residents might have trouble reaching 911 due to temporary technical difficulties.

Residents were advised to instead call BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Century Link worked on solving the issue, BCSO said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said services had been restored.

“Thank you for your patience,” stated BCSO.