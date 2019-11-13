BCSD: Modified lockdowns LIFTED for Mossy Oaks Elementary & Beaufort Middle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District announcing Tuesday morning that the modified lockdowns for two schools has been lifted. The schools went into lockdown shortly before 9:00 am. The lockdowns were lifted shortly after 9:05 am.

The district sent the following update for parents, students and the community:

“The modified lockdowns at Mossy Oaks and Beaufort Middle have been lifted. Beaufort Police Department officers will remain at both schools to reassure parents, students and staff. The schools’ normal instructional day has resumed. We’ll have more information for you later today. “