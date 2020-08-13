BBQ fundraiser to support Port Wentworth family that lost home in fire

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members are coming together this weekend to help a Port Wentworth family devastated by a fire.

On Friday, Pooler Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire in Port Wentworth. Crews arrived to find a single-story home with flames through the roof, endangering two adjacent houses.

Pooler units were able to help extinguish the fire, along with the help of Savannah Fire Rescue, but neighbors say the Burroughs family lost their home, vehicles and two pets.

Katelin Smith has helped organize a BBQ fundraiser for the Burroughs on Aug. 15 to help the family recover. Though she didn’t know the Burroughs prior to the fire, she felt called to help her fellow neighbors.

“The father is also retired Navy,” she added. “He has served for us and now it’s my turn to thank him and help him get back what they’ve all, as a family, worked so hard to get.”

The fundraiser is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6 Raintree Way in Port Wentworth. BBQ plates will be available curbside or sit-down, raffle tickets will be sold, and all proceeds will go to the family.

Clothing donations are also being accepted:

Women’s clothing: XL and XXL shirts, size 16 and 18 pants, shoes 9-9.5

Men’s clothing: XXXL shirts, 46 pant

For more information on the event or options to donate virtually, visit the Facebook fundraiser event page here.