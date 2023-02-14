HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – An airsoft BB gun was confiscated at Lewis Frasier Middle School on Tuesday.

According to the Liberty County School System, students alerted staff that another student had the BB gun in their possession.

Officials said the student brought the item from home by accident with no intent to harm anyone.

At no time were students at risk during this situation and we were pleased that our

students quickly informed the adults regarding the prohibited item. We thank you for

your continued support of the Liberty County School System and would ask parents to

talk to your children to ensure they do not bring any prohibited items to school. Liberty County School System

Administrators are following the district’s disciplinary policy and are working with law enforcement, according to the school system.