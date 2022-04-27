BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Students and staff at Battery Creek High School were safely evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a staff member received the threat at the school around noon.

Deputies and a K-9 searched the school for an explosive device. They concluded their search around 3 p.m. having found no device.

According to the sheriff’s office, the source of the threat remains under investigation.