Baseless election theories shadow death of local GBI agent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Baseless theories that have marked Georgia’s elections in recent weeks now shadow the death of a longtime local law enforcement officer.

Special Agent James O’Sullivan, of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 5, died Monday at his home in Metter, Candler County Coroner Allen Tyler confirmed. O’Sullivan was 51.

On Wednesday, the GBI addressed rumors that the agent’s death was connected to Georgia’s elections, calling the claims “irresponsible and reckless.”

It is hurtful to the agent’s family and co-workers. Please be mindful of the things you write, repeat, or share – especially when there is absolutely no truth in them. (2/2) — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 16, 2020

Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood, who has repeatedly tweeted unsupported claims about the election, was among those to share a theory that O’Sullivan was investigating Harrison Deal’s death and that his involvement was suspicious.

Further, some suspected the agent took his own life, a claim News 3 cannot confirm at this time. Tyler said Thursday the cause of O’Sullivan’s death remains under investigation.

The Pooler Police Department is investigating the crash that killed Deal, who was a campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler. News outlets have also reported the 20-year-old was the boyfriend of Lucy Kemp, one of the governor’s daughters.

The GBI stated on Twitter that none of their agents or regional investigative offices are involved in Deal’s death investigation, adding: “Our Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy as the ME’s Office routinely does.”

News 3 reached out to the GBI for further comment on O’Sullivan’s death, but the agency referred us back to statements made online.

National attention shifted to Georgia as a key battleground state in the presidential election and has continued with Senate control hinging on two January runoff races.

The GBI is involved in investigations related to the elections, including a statewide audit of absentee ballot signatures, which Georgia’s top election official said was prompted by disinformation.

O’Sullivan was a native of Statesboro, raised in Effingham County, according to his obituary. His law enforcement career began in 1991 with the Savannah Police Department. He joined the GBI in 2007.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday morning in Statesboro.