GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check Saturday to help fund the making of new homes in Garden City.

With the help of Bank of America’s contribution and helping hands, they are steps closer to turning houses into homes for local families.

“We have a partnership with the city of Garden City to construct four affordable homes at the end of Spivey [Avenue],” Monisha Johnson, Finance Administrator CPA of Habitat for Humanity said. “It has been a year long project. We had our first homeowners close on one of the homes about two weeks ago.”

During their build day, Bank of America presented the non-profit with a $5,000 check.

“This is a part of Bank of America’s build month,” Patrick O’Neil, Market President for Bank of America said. “We have a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, and it’s a nationwide effort that we have with our partnership with Habitat.”

This $5,000 check will help fund the making of the 4-bedroom style homes. Bank of America employees were also seen getting their hands dirty on site. O’Neil said it’s also crucial to lend a helping hand during the building process.

“Money is important, but the time is more important,” Johnson said. “These people are a part of our community, and we want to see our community grow and thrive. Affordable housing is our mission in the local market. so, our employees believe in getting in, getting their hands dirty, doing the work… doing the hard work.”

Johnson told me with the help of partnerships, volunteers, and the organization itself, being able to see a family’s reaction to a new place to call home will never get old.

“I’m so excited when I see the smiles on their faces, I’m so excited when they get those keys at closing and I’m so excited when their children can run around a home to call their own,” Johnson said.

One out of four homes is already complete and occupied by a family. The non-profit is pushing to have the remaining homes complete by the end of 2023.