Savannah Fire Dept.: Baker St. house fire displaces one

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Fire Department, a house fire displaced one person Tuesday night.

Officials say fire crews responded to a structure fire call at 216 Baker St. at 6:20 p.m.

The fire crews discovered the fire was coming from a back bedroom.

The team managed to put out the flame before it could spread to other parts of the house.

Officials say no one was injured, but one person was displaced.

The cause remains under investigation. Savannah Fire says this was the 14th fire of the holiday season.

