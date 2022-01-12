Bacon County School District announces death of assistant superintendent

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – The assistant superintendent of the Bacon County School District has died, officials announced Wednesday.

Dr. Jason Rigdon worked in the school system for 24 years.

According to the district, Rigdon died “after a brief illness.” Additional details weren’t immediately available.

“He will be greatly missed throughout our school system,” a statement from the district read. “Please keep Jason’s precious family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Members of the Bacon County School District community flooded Facebook with their condolences.

“A true loss for our school system and community,” one person wrote. “Our family will have his family in our prayers.”

“Deeply saddened to hear this,” another shared. “He was a [genuine], authentic individual, whom I always enjoyed being in his presence. Humble and sincere, he will be truly missed. Prayers for the family.”

Officials said grief counselors will be available at Bacon County middle and high schools on Thursday.