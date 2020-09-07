Back the Blue rally shows support, appreciation for local law enforcement officers

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A local organization showed their support for the men and women of law enforcement by hosting a Back the Blue rally on Monday.

Dozens of people from the community, including some of the police officers themselves, came out for the Labor Day event at Tom Triplett Park.

Organization Stand Up, Lead or Shut Up hosted the event to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities.

Founder and event organizer Jeanne Seaver says they want to let officers know that they pray for their safety every day.

“We think it’s really tough when we’re hearing the morale is very low when everybody’s playing politics with their lives,” Seaver said. “We want them here, we want to honor them and show them that we love and care about them, and we want to hear from them and know what we can do to help them.”

Law enforcement officers from the Georgia State Patrol and the Pooler Police Department were among those that attended the special event held in their honor.

Sgt. Charles “Tripp” Davis of Pooler P.D., who is in charge of organizing Coffee with a Cop meetups with community members, says he and his colleagues feel fortunate to receive regular support and encouragement from those they serve.

“Today, as a matter of fact, I’ve already had three people stop me and tell me thank you for what you do,” Davis told WSAV NOW. “This community — Savannah in general, especially Pooler — we get support on a daily basis, and it makes the officers feel welcome and makes you enjoy coming to work.”

Each officer who attended received a free raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes like a stay at the Ballastone Inn or a three-month YMCA membership.

At Monday’s event, which included live music, donuts and refreshments, guests also had the opportunity to enter a gun raffle.

Stand Up, Lead or Shut Up collaborated with Nine Line Apparel to design their “Black the Blue” logo featured on the shirts they sold at the event, Seaver says.

“Starting Sept. 14, Nine Line is going to put online and sell this design with our logo on the back, and after they sell 200 shirts, we get $5 for every shirt sold after that, which we can go and donate to other organizations,” she said.

All net proceeds raised from the Back the Blue rally event were donated to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

“We’re providing a check to the 200 Club which provides emergency funds to spouses and children [of law enforcement officers and firefighters] that lost their lives in the line of duty,” Seaver said, adding that Stand Up, Lead or Shut Up planned to make a generous donation of $2,000 to the organization.

Sgt. Charles “Tripp” Davis says he’s appreciative of the support shown to him and his fellow officers at the rally, and hopes people understand that the men and women in blue are one of them.

“When they see you in the uniform, for people that don’t know police officers, it can be a deterrent,” Davis said. “I tell people it’s like you being in a cocoon when you drive around in a police car, it can be intimidating, and we like to stop and get out and talk to people so they understand that we’re just a regular person like everybody else.”