Baby born in ambulance on Christmas reunited with Bryan Co. EMTs who delivered him

BRYAN CO, Ga. (WSAV)- In a News 3 follow up, a woman who gave birth in an ambulance on Christmas day is reunited with the paramedics who came to her rescue.

The baby was born just after 3 a.m. on Old River Road in Bryan County.

Bryan county paramedic Travis Weiland first heard baby Eliot cry in the back of an ambulance.

“We responded to a 24-year-old female who was pregnant in labor at the Zip In,” said Weiland. “That’s approximately four minutes down the road, we arrived on the scene and her contractions were approximately three minutes apart.”

Tori Edwards was in labor, so Weiland and his team headed towards the hospital.

“She gave me the look of just like, ‘oh I need to push’ and I’m like ‘alright’,” said Weiland.

Minutes later, right on the side of Old River Road, baby Eliot was born.

“I’m just happy he’s healthy and I had a good team behind me,” said Edwards.

Using a Ziploc bag of supplies, EMTs were able to deliver Edwards calmly and safely.

“No horror, no screaming just nice calm tone work on the whole breathing, we always get them to remember to breathe,” said Weiland.

Edwards said her heart is full knowing her baby has the entire Bryan County Fire Department behind him.

“If it wasn’t for the full team of my partner Greg and my other partner Ginger, it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Weiland. “It was awesome to have our entire station as part of the process.”

This is the second time Weiland delivered a Christmas baby. The last time was back in 2017, right on the side of Chatham Parkway.