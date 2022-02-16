Avelo announces new nonstop flights between Savannah, Connecticut

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Avelo Airlines will begin offering nonstop service from the Hostess City to southern Connecticut this summer.

One-way fares between Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) will start at $49.

“We are excited to offer SAV the only nonstop service to Connecticut,” stated Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever.”

Starting May 6, the new route will operate four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday:

Route Departure Arrival Friday, May 6:

Inaugural Flight SAV-HVN 12:20 p.m. 2:30 p.m. HVN-SAV 8 a.m. 10:20 a.m. May 7 to 25: Monday, Wednesday,

Friday and Saturday SAV-HVN 2:40 p.m. 4:50 p.m. HVN-SAV 11:40 a.m. 2 p.m. Effective May 26: Monday, Wednesday

and Friday SAV-HVN 1:45 p.m. 3:55 p.m. HVN-SAV 10:45 a.m. 1:05 p.m. Saturday SAV-HVN 9:30 a.m. 11:40 a.m. HVN-SAV 6:30 a.m. 8:50 a.m. Effective June 16: Saturday (additional

Saturday flight) SAV-HVN 7:40 p.m. 9:50 p.m. HVN-SAV 4:40 p.m. 7 p.m.

Avelo also announced new routes to Myrtle Beach and Charleston in South Carolina as well as Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

“We appreciate Avelo making the decision to include us in their current expansion plans,” said Gregory Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission.