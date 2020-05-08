Autopsy results determine man punched at Basil’s Bar died of head trauma

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The death of Bruce Helmly has been ruled a homicide, according to his death certificate.

Autopsy results show his death was caused by a subdural hematoma, which resulted from a blow to the head.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to Basil’s Bar on Wilmington Island for a reported assault.

Witnesses and 66-year-old Helmly told officers that he had been punched by a man at the restaurant. The punch was unexpected and unprovoked, according to witnesses.

Helmly refused EMS at the scene. The next morning, he was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness.

Family members said he died on Jan. 8.

Charles Alexander Jacobson Teeple, IV

On Jan. 2, Chatham County Police detectives arrested and charged 19-year-old Charles Alexander Jacobson Teeple, IV with battery in connection with the punch that targeted Helmly. He is currently facing a misdemeanor.

The district attorney’s office tells News 3 that due to the judicial emergency, the grand jury has not met for nearly two months. A spokesperson said the case is pending in Superior Court and felony charges are expected.

Chief Jeff Hadley with the Chatham County Police Department said no arrests can be made until there is an indictment.

Helmly was a retired firefighter with the Savannah Fire Department. Family members say he was loved by his community and leaves behind children and many friends.