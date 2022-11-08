STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a press release that Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County.

Joon Georgia’s new facility will be located at Bruce Yawn Commerce Park, near Statesboro and in close proximity to the Port of Savannah. With connections to the port, both Hyundai and Joon Georgia will be able to access global markets quickly and efficiently.

Operations at the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park are expected to begin in mid-2024, and the company will begin hiring in mid-2023.

Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.

“Joon Georgia will be the first of many companies drawn to the Peach State to support the Metaplant, creating jobs and opportunity for generations of hardworking Georgians. We’re thankful they have chosen to add their name to this ongoing success story.” Governor Brian Kemp said in a written statement.

Billy Allen, chair of the Development Authority of Bulloch County said they are thrilled to welcome Joon Georgia to the Statesboro-Bulloch County community and the region.

“We believe that our great site in the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park and the proximity to the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will serve the company well, and we know that our great education resources, including Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College, will provide critical workforce support to help Joon Georgia succeed.”