EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Sewon America, an automotive body parts manufacturer, would be bringing 740 new jobs to Rincon and investing over $300 million into Effingham County.

“Today we not only celebrate delivering on our promise to create jobs in all four counties in the JDA, but also the growth of a valued partner in our business community,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

The new manufacturing facility will be located at the Grande View industrial park in Rincon. The facility will produce electric vehicle (EV) body parts for other manufacturers including the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Bryan County.

“We are thrilled that Sewon America, one of the largest automobile parts manufacturers in North America, has selected Grande View industrial park as the best location to make a significant investment for their future growth,” said Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Troy Smith. “Sewon America and the IDA’s investment in our community will allow current and future generations the ability to have a fulfilling, well-paying career without leaving Effingham County. We couldn’t have made this happen without the help and leadership of our partners at the City of Rincon and the Effingham County Board of Commissioners.”

The project is the largest known private investment in the City of Rincon to date. Following the completion of the Rincon facility, Sewon is expected to support 1,600 jobs in Georgia.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Sewon America to our community,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee. “We commend our friends and partners at the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority for working diligently to bring what will be the largest employment and private investment project in the city’s history. We look forward to working with Sewon to ensure their long-term success in our community.”

Operations are expected to begin at the facility in 2025.