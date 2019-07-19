Authorities seek missing, endangered woman last seen on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities are looking for a 26-year-old woman believed to be missing and endangered.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), family members say Brittany Hobart was last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday near Full Sweep, a vacation resort in Palmetto Dunes Plantation.

Hobart is described as 5’5” and approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top, shorts and may be barefoot, according to BCSO.

Family members are concerned about Hobart’s safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.