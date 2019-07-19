Authorities seek missing, endangered woman last seen on Hilton Head

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities are looking for a 26-year-old woman believed to be missing and endangered.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), family members say Brittany Hobart was last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday near Full Sweep, a vacation resort in Palmetto Dunes Plantation.

Hobart is described as 5’5” and approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top, shorts and may be barefoot, according to BCSO.

Family members are concerned about Hobart’s safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss