Authorities searching for missing teen, say she may be in the Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a missing 14 year-old girl who they believe is with a 21-year old man.

Gracie Lynn-Madison McCumbers, 14

PCSO says Gracie Lynn-Madison McCumbers, 14, left her residence in Putnam County with Caleb Peter Green, 21, around midnight on July 25.

PCSO says Green is wanted for Interference with Custody.

Authorities say the two are believed to be traveling in a white 2011 Volvo XC90 with Georgia license plates CRA5971.

PCSO says the Volvo was seen by a tag reader unit in the area of Pooler the early evening of July 25.

PCSO says Green has relatives and friends in the Savannah, Hilton Head, SC, and Panama City, FL area.

Caleb Peter Green, 21



Officials ask that anyone sees or comes in contact with McCumbers or Green to contact the PCSO at (706)485-8557.