SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for help finding a missing teen.



Xander Perez is a 15-year-old Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a while polo shirt/khaki bottoms and a black/white hoodie.



If you see Xander Perez contact your local police department or dial 911.