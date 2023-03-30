SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are currently investigating what Savannah Technical College calls a computer system “disruption.”

According to the website, all students and employees must reset their passwords due to “technical difficulties.” The school says it has notified federal law enforcement and the Department of Education as they continue to investigate the issue.

WSAV News 3 asked the school whether the disruption was potentially a ransomware attack, but representatives for Savannah Tech say they have not yet reached that point in their investigation and will provide additional information as it progresses.

A spokesperson for Savannah Tech also said they were aware of data theft allegations and would notify those impacted if their data was compromised in any way.

Savannah Tech was able to restore backups and its systems are operational.