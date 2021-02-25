Authorities investigate Chatham Co. inmate death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center.

The CCSO says an officer Wednesday afternoon discovered the inmate unresponsive in their cell from an apparent suicide attempt.

Officers and staff attempted to resuscitate the inmate.

The Chatham County Coroner’s Office pronounced the inmate dead.

An autopsy is underway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death.

The identity of the inmate has not been released. The CCSO is working to notify the inmate’s family.