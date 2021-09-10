Authorities arrest suspect accused of several burglaries & thefts in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a months-long investigation led to the arrest of a suspect linked to a series of recent property crimes that occurred in Northern and Southern Beaufort County.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corey Auger, 32, on charges including eight counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, one count of Possession of Burglary Tools, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Fleeing to Evade Arrest.

Investigators say the discovery of a U-Haul containing stolen property on June 29 first linked Auger to thefts at a Hilton Head Storage facility.

Authorities would later link Auger to a burglary on St. Helena Island; Jet Ski thefts near Indigo Run and Brams Point; the theft of several storage units on Yacht Cove Drive; a stolen utility vehicle from Port Royal golf; the theft of an tricycle and a utility golf cart from Shelter Cove Marina; and the theft of a Kubota utility vehicle and a trailer from the Greenery.

A GPS on the stolen Kubota utility vehicle helped deputies locate the stolen vehicle with Auger.

When deputies attempted to apprehend Auger, he ran and escaped.

Deputies arrested Auger the following day after two Shelter Cove Marina employees encountered Auger with the marina’s stolen tricycle at a Yacht Cove Drive residence.

The employees were able to subdue Auger, until deputies arrived.

BCSO says Information provided by Auger led investigators to the locations and recoveries of additional stolen property.

BCSO says Auger will face additional charges for additional Hilton Head property crimes when arrest warrants are obtained.