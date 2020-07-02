Author of Savannah’s ‘Council of Dads’ shares thoughts on show ending

COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bruce Feiler, a Savannah native whose book “Council of Dads” inspired an NBC show of the same title, is sharing his thoughts on the show’s cancellation.

It was recently announced that “Council of Dads,” filmed in the Hostess City itself, was not picked up for a second season.

In a Facebook post, Feiler explained that not only does Thursday mark the final episode of the series but his 12-year “cancerversary” as well.

It’s Feiler’s own life story that inspired the book-turned-show in which Scott Perry, worrying about the future of his children, recruited three friends to act as a “council of dads” for his family in the event of his passing.

“Thank you to life. From the shadow of my death, ten beautiful episodes of living color will always be in the world,” he wrote, in part. Read Feiler’s full message below.