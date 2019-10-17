Auction items from Anthony Bourdain’s estate on display in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some personal items from Anthony Bourdain’s estate are up for auction in the Hostess City.

The legendary chef died in June of last year, but the collection will help his legacy live on.

Items will be sold anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand with the majority of the proceeds going to his family.

The remaining money will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America.

Three exhibits are being held across the country in Savannah and New York as well as in New Braunfels, Texas.

A selection of furniture, art and clothing pieces are on display at Everard Auctions & Appraisals on 2436 Waters Avenue. From now through Oct. 25, appointments must be made to view the collection.

On Oct. 28, the exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The auction is being held online through Oct. 30. For questions, call 830-730-3455.

Bourdain, known for his passion for food and culture, was filming for “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” when died by suicide in France.